Film festival passes on sale

COURTESY IMAGE

The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is now selling a variety of pass plans.

The Concierge Pass, which is $5,000 ($4,400 of which is tax-deductible), admits one household/device to all virtual film screenings, all virtual panel discussions, all virtual tribute events, gifting from festival sponsors and reserved parking at the festival’s drive-in theaters.

The Platinum Pass ($500) admits one household/device to all virtual film screening, all virtual panel discussions, all virtual tribute events and a platinum passholder bag.

The Cinema Pass ($350) admits one household/device to all virtual film screenings. Individual film tickets are $10, and they are available once the films are announced in early March.

The festival is set for March 31 to April 10.

In addition to the virtual components, the festival includes free screenings of more than 80 movies at beachside drive-in theaters, presented by Toyota Mirai and hosted at Santa Barbara City College.

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Gerry Fall