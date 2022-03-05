Film festival present Virtuosos Awards

SANTA BARBARA — A free screening of “King Richard,” the movie about Richard Williams leading his daughters Venus and Serena to the world stage as tennis stars, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Theatre. Two of the movie’s stars, Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, will discuss the film when they receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Theatre.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues through March 12. For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason