Film festival to honor Carey Mulligan

Actress Carey Mulligan will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ms. Mulligan is known for her acting in movies such as “The Dig” (2021), “The Great Gatsby” (2013) and “Wildlife” (2018). And “Doctor Who” fans remember her from the 2007 episode “Blink.”

Ms. Mulligan will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at 2 p.m. April 5 during a virtual program.

She will be honored for her career and most recent performance in “Promising Young Woman,” written, produced and directed by Emerald Fennell (“The Crown,” “Killing Eve”).

Ms. Mulligan was recently nominated for the Oscar for best leading actress for her role as Cassandra in Mr. Fennell’s dark comedy.

Film festival Executive Director Roger Durling noted he saw Ms. Mulligan on stage in “The Seagull” in 2008. “She was such a magnetic combination of fearlessness and vulnerability there, and she continues to instill awe in all of us.

“She delivers her best work so far in ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ” Mr. Durling said in a news release.

For more about the Santa Barbara film festival, set for March 31 through April 10, see Page B1 in today’s News-Press.

— Dave Mason