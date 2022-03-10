Film festival to Kidman, Bardem

COURTESY PHOTO

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will be honored tonight during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

SANTA BARBARA — Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, who starred as Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in director-writer Aaron Sorkin’s “Being The Ricardos,” will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at 8 tonight.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival program will take place at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

While Mr. Bardem will be there in person, Ms. Kidman will join virtually. She can’t be there in person because of an injury.

Special programming will continue Friday with a free screening of “Silver Linings Playbook” at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with David O. Russell and editor Jay Cassidy.

The film stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver in a story about Pat Solitano, who’s living with his parents after losing his job and wife and spending time in a mental institution. He’s working on reconnecting with his wife when he meets Tiffany, who’ll help him if he does something important for her.

To see the schedule for the festival’s movies, panels and special events, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason