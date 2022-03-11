Film festival to present ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues today with various movies at State Street theaters and a free screening of “Silver Linings Playbook” at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

Afterward, there will be a Q&A with David O. Russell and editor Jay Cassidy.

“Silver Linings Playbook” stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver in a story about Pat Solitano, who’s living with his parents after losing his job and wife and spending time in a mental institution. He’s working on reconnecting with his wife when he meets Tiffany, who’ll help him if he does something important for her.

On Saturday, the film festival will conclude with more films at State Street theaters, panels and the closing night movie at the Arlington Theatre. “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” a documentary about the legendary singer, will screen at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Theatre.

The film follows her as she rises above cultural, racial and gender barriers and becomes a voice fighting for humanitarian tributes.

The movie was directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner. The film features interviews with Burt Bacharach, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Gladys Knight, President Bill Clinton and more.

— Dave Mason