Film society earns high honor for transparency

The Central Coast Film Society has received a 2021 Gold Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, a leading database for nonprofit information.

The Gold Seal is the company’s highest honor and is given to nonprofits who demonstrate openness in reporting institutional finances and operations. The GuideStar database contains information on every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS.

“Our support comes directly from our local Central Coast communities and so we, as a nonprofit organization, have a duty to be as transparent as possible for our supporters,” Daniel Lahr, executive director of the film society, said in a statement. “GuideStar is one of the go-to places to check how nonprofits are doing, but GuideStar is also the way for us to be eligible to participate in programs such as AmazonSmile. That allows shoppers on AmazonSmile to support us with their everyday purchases.”

The Central Coast Film Society achieved nonprofit status in April 2019, with the goal of giving local filmmakers a place to create and providing opportunities for industry involvement through lectures and screenings. The society has hosted several screenings of films with connections to the Central Coast and has also spearheaded a local competition for film students.

— Madison Hirneisen