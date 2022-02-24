Film society seeks submissions for contest

Starting Friday, submissions will be open for the Central Coast Film Society Student Film & Digital Media Arts Competition, which will take place April 6 at San Luis Obispo High School

The competition is designed to honor Central Coast students as well as showcase their talents and help them build the necessary skills to submit to other festivals. Submissions will be open Friday through March 25. They can be from high school students residing in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. Submissions must fall within G, PG or PG-13 ratings.

Those who make the finalist round will receive an email on April 1.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this fun student showcase and to give local creators a platform to show their creative works and reward them for their talents,” said Sarah Risley, board president of the film society.

“Everything is free for the students and the audience. We want to make sure that their outstanding work is recognized and rewarded, and we want that opportunity to be given to everyone regardless of where on the Central Coast they are from,” added Daniel Lahr, the film society’s executive director.

The competition covers all aspects of film and media arts including filmmaking, screen and creative writing, photography and cinematography, and highlight reel (editing, animation special effects).

All students who submit their work will receive constructive feedback from Central Coast Film Society board members. Finalists selected will have their work reviewed by a panel of judges from the industry and academia to earn Awards for Excellence and available $250 scholarships for each category. The CCFS Board will grant an additional $100 scholarship to the creative work that best captures the spirit of the Central Coast.

“Above all, we know that the students who participate will receive invaluable insights, constructive feedback, and encouragement from this exceptional panel of judges,” said Mr. Risley.

All submissions must be available for public display (on-line or future in-person event). Each student may submit only one creative work in a particular category.

Additional scholarships may be available depending on donors and individual donations.

For more information, go to filmfreeway.com/ccfsstudentfilmcompetition.

