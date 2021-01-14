Final College Park meeting set for tonight

LOMPOC — The final virtual community meeting for a proposed new park at the College Park site in Lompoc will be held tonight.

The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at the site and is seeking the public’s input on the project. The city has held a series of meetings, four of which were held via Zoom and one during an in-person meeting at the park, according to a news release.

The final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82964717395.

In addition to College Park, the city of Lompoc is seeking Prop. 68 funding for park redesign projects at Pioneer and Johns-Manville parks. Community meetings were held in 2019 for those project proposals.

Construction on a new playground and fitness area at Beattie Park funded by Prop. 68 is expected to be complete in February.

— Mitchell White