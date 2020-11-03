Waiting to begin for results in local, state, national races

This is it.

After a long campaign affected by the issues of a struggling economy and COVID-19, voters are casting their ballots on the final day of voting in an unprecedented election.

Ballots were mailed to every California voter, and drop-off ballot boxes were added, such as the 32 in Santa Barbara County. Polls opened on Saturday for four days of voting.

Here, there and everywhere, there’s been a lot of early voting. As of Sunday, a record-breaking 93 million early ballots were cast across the U.S.

At 8 tonight, the voting will end, and the waiting will begin.

Voters hope to know tonight the results of the presidential, congressional and legislative races and local contests ranging from school boards to the mayors of Goleta and Santa Maria.

In the race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the nation will be watching the Electoral College’s battleground states. Pollsters consider those to be Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Locally, voters are casting their votes in races for everything from water districts to city councils and on measures such as one for improving school facilities in Goleta (Measure M). There’s also the hotly debated L2020 measure for capital improvements in the single-school Cold Spring School District in Montecito, and that one has generated a lot of discussion in the News-Press’ Voices section.

Voters in California are also deciding the fate of 12 statewide propositions, covering everything from property taxes to stem cell research, affirmative action and rent control.

Tonight, the waiting begins for results.

This is it.

email: dmason@newspress.com