Finalists announced for Spirit of Fiesta, Junior Spirit

SANTA BARBARA — Old Spanish Days leaders have announced the finalists for Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit.

The Spirit finalists are Eve Flores, Faith Garcia, Tink Gerthoffer, Evelyn Gudino, Jack Harwood, Chloe Kossen, Ashlyn McCollum, Sarah Naretto, Jenna Ramirez, Isabella Ricci, Jamie-Lynn Rodriguez and Mia Talaugon.

The Junior Spirit finalists are Sophia Acosta, MaCayla Garcia, Sarah Garcia, Rebecca Guido, Valentina Guzman, Olivia Nelson, Anaya Perez, Aubrey Romero, Aleenah Soriano and Pia Thomas.

They will compete during the auditions before an audience at 2 p.m. April 15 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Tickets cost $15. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

The dance auditions will live-stream at www.sbfiesta.org.

The Spirit and Junior Spirit Auditions will also be broadcast at 7 p.m. April 29 and 30 on KEYT-TV’s Now Channel 13.

And KEYT-TV will broadcast La Fiesta Pequena, set for Aug. 2, and El Desfile Historico (Historical Parade), set for Aug. 5, live on KEYT-TV, Channel 3, and in Spanish on Telemundo Costa Central, Cox Cable Channel 15.

— Dave Mason