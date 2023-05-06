Finally, the tide is turning on tackling crime

The irony is like staring at the sun. You don’t feel anything, but if you do it long enough, you’ll go blind.

Such is the case with the wonderment of the democrats.

They have been staring at their ideological sun for so long they can no longer see their own stupidity. While the cities of America were being burned down, they aided and encouraged violent crime and carnage. They supported the criminals who were never held accountable because it was their right to hold rallies and go shopping without paying. The deafening mantra of “defund the police” made my tinnitus even worse.

For those of us who still had a modicum of common sense, we knew no good was going to come of it. Crime has always shined in cities run by liberals. But when those Democrat-controlled strongholds gave the green light that nothing was going to happen to you if you broke the law … well, how’s that working out now?

To enact no bail, no punishment for dealing and doing drugs, setup camp wherever you feel like, take guns away from the innocents but leave the criminals armed, change the laws to appease skin color, do away with enhancements, loot stores and destroy businesses, something in the force is going to shift. And shift it has.

I had written a few weeks ago about the increase in Americans applying for concealed carry weapons and the number of guns being purchased. Yet brain-dead politicians still think to make their incompetence appear powerful they enact frivolous gun restrictions pretending that will make things better.

A recent glaring example is the Texas shooter. Where was the red flag on that guy? An illegal alien arrived under President Joe Biden’s red carpet open-door policy and was shooting a rifle in a neighborhood.

This illegal alien had been deported four times, and he had weapons. Just how did he get those? Why did he have them? Why was he even here in the first place?

Sadly, his victims were seeking the American dream. They were part of President Biden’s “asylum seekers” from Honduras when their dream turned into a nightmare.

Couple the massive influx of the six million whose President Biden’s cartel invited into the U.S. in the last two years, with millions more on the way, and allow them to shove their faces at millions of Americans barely surviving, and you’re brewing up a pot of hell.

We’re all aware how our media has selective reporting and gets their orders from someone else. The bad news they don’t want the public to hear that goes against their own ideological thinking, usually never surfaces. People are being shot, killed, raped and human-trafficked every single day, but those are not the headlines. Donald Trump accused of rape, major headline. Hunter Biden cashing checks from China and sharing the wealth with his family and claiming he’s broke and refusing to pay child support — that’s not a headline.

Yet it appears a glimmer of sanity is forming for those with less gray matter.

First and foremost is our unmemorable and four-more-years candidate, President Joe Biden, who says he needs another term to finish the job. The problem is, he didn’t finish his sentence. He needed to add four more years so his people can really finish screwing up the country.

Suddenly, after two years and thousands upon thousands of Americans dying from the flood of drugs delivered by his friends in China to the Mexican cartels, Ole Joe authorizes a military presence on the southern border to fight drug trafficking! A little late — well, a lot late because the parents who have lost children couldn’t care less about this sudden turn of events.

The problem is the men and women going are bringing lawn chairs and their air pods so they can watch the illegals march by as they get a head count. This sudden concern about the border is just another prank and only because the election season is under way.

A couple questions. Homeland Security jokester Alejandro Mayorkas — to this day, with a straight face — still claims the border is secure.

If that’s the case, then what’s the problem? Why do we need to reinforce it if it’s locked up? The homeland security secretary has been staring at the sun for so long that not only can’t he see, his brain is fried as well.

If they’re going after drug trafficking, is human trafficking going to be permitted to continue? Is the military presence going to be able to sift out the drugs and wave the humans through?

Gov. Gavin Newsom, another politician transitioning from narcissist to utter lack of self-awareness, believes with California dead last in everything of any worth but No. 1 in highest taxes and gas prices, he can win the presidency.

He too has suddenly come to see the light of crime. Engaging his superpowers, he called on the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard to fight law-breaking in San Francisco.

This is crime that Gov. Newsom, the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the mayor’s predecessors are directly responsible for creating.

Gov. Newsom said, “Those who traffic drugs, guns, and human beings are not welcome in our communities.” This from the guy who formed a sanctuary state and sanctuary locations in the city where you can get a clean needle and do drugs to your heart’s content. How come he’s even worried about guns? California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation so what’s the issue?

What an idiot. And people voted for him.

New York Mayor Eric Adams vowed to fight crime. He had to follow the failed act of former Mayor Bill de Blasio who really made a mess of things. So far Mayor Adams hasn’t accomplished anything, but he too recognizes the natives are getting restless.

Liberal policies are biting Eric Adams in the rear. He promised $5 billion in city resources, and he’s unexpectedly reinstating a controversial program that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani had great success with: a task force seizing illegal guns. Under Mayor Adams’ progressive watch, crime jumped over 23%, and he knows he must do something.

The irony is a black man who supported Black Lives Matter and defund law enforcement is having his reality check. Side note: I love how Mayor Adams also had an epiphany that it’s President Biden’s fault that New York is being flooded with immigrants. Duh!

It’s happening all over the country. The tide is turning as they say. You can only make criminals the victims for so long before the victims want your scalp.

Now if we can just get everyone to follow through and do their jobs maybe we can slow down the anarchy on our streets. That. of course, requires leadership, not placating to a minority who want a revolution.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.