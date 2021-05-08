Finding Sammy Boy a home

Santa Barbara shelter dog needs adopted

Sammy Boy is a local pit bull in search of a new home in the Santa Barbara area.

He’s loyal, lovable, active and fun-loving.

And he’s looking for a new forever home.

Sammy Boy, a 7-year-old pit bull mix, is in need of adoption in the Santa Barbara area. He is neutered and weighs about 55 pounds.

Sammy has lived at Camp Canine in Santa Barbara for about three years, and local advocates are in search of an owner who could provide a loving home for the well-behaved dog.

“A good home for Sammy would be a family, an individual or a couple that are active and love to be outdoors and are still able to provide a dog with boundaries and leadership,” Ryan Colket, a local rescue advocate who is familiar with Sammy, told the News-Press.

Ryan Colket, a local rescue advocate, said Sammy has a “heart of gold” and is a very loving dog.

Sammy’s previous fosters and staff members at Camp Canine describe him as a relaxed and loyal companion who is happiest when he’s outdoors. Sammy enjoys long walks and being around people, and also does well taking direction and training.

“I recently had the privilege of fostering Sammy for 3 months,” a previous foster said in a statement. “Sadly, I am unable to keep him, but can honestly say he is a most wonderful house dog and companion. Sammy is super smart and only wants to please others. If you have a place in your heart and home for him, he would be so grateful. And in case it matters much to you, he almost never barks. Personally, I liked that trait.”

Sammy was originally brought to Camp Canine by a private rescuer back in 2018, but since he was never adopted, the shelter has been his home for multiple years now. Not much is known about Sammy’s life before Camp Canine, but the staff have taken good care of him ever since his arrival.

While staying at Canine Camp, Sammy developed great training skills and knows basic commands, Ms. Colket said.

Though there can be a stigma surrounding pit bulls, Ms. Colket said Sammy “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

“(Sammy) has a heart of gold,” Ms. Colket said. “So as far as the stigma attached to pit bulls, most of the pit bulls who I know are the kindest, most loving dogs.”

Ms. Colket said Sammy would fit best in a calm home, as he is a very relaxed companion who is comfortable resting indoors. She added that everyone Sammy meets is “instantly his best friend,” making him good with other dogs and children.

