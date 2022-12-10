Fingers crossed that Goleta parade proceeds tonight

The Goleta Old Town Holiday Parade will start at 6 tonight — if the weather cooperates.

Originally scheduled for Dec. 3, the parade on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta was postponed because of rain. Well, the forecast calls for rain again today, but parade organizers — the Goleta Lion Club — are watching the timing closely with the assistance of the National Weather Service.

The club will decide by noon today whether the three-hour parade will proceed. To find out the parade’s status, go to goletaholidayparade.org or www.cityofgoleta.org.

The parade route is on Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue. Orange Avenue between Hollister Avenue and Carson Street, and Gaviota Street between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. Streets will be closed at 4 p.m. for parade staging.

Hollister Avenue will be closed to traffic including e-bikes starting at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to re-open at approximately 8:30 p.m.

If your vehicle is parked on the parade route, it will be cited and towed, according to the city of Goleta. Those attending the parade are asked to allow enough time for parking and to carpool if possible.

Public parking is available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Ave.

“The Goleta Lions Club has been working hard behind the scenes to make this parade happen, and we are hoping for a great turnout, weather permitting,” the city of Goleta said in a statement.

After the parade, Santa Claus will be in the gazebo at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., for photo opportunities. And the center’s Swing Along Band will perform holiday songs in the gazebo before the parade.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com