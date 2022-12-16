Finneran named Lompoc superintendent

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Clara A. Finneran

LOMPOC — Dr. Clara A. Finneran has been named the new superintendent of the Lompoc Unified School District.

Dr. Finneran is expected to be officially selected as the superintendent during the district board meeting on Dec. 20.

She’s scheduled to start work Jan. 17.

Interim Superintendent Debbie Blow will assist Dr. Finneran during her transition. Dr. Blow’s last day with the district will be Jan. 20.

Since 2016, Dr. Finneran has served as the assistant superintendent of education for Las Virgenes Unified School District.

“I am honored to be the new superintendent in Lompoc Unified. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the students, staff, and families of LUSD, and the entire community of Lompoc in order to serve the needs of each student,” Dr. Finneran said in a statement. “I am eager to meet you all and will be listening and learning as we begin our work together.”

William “Franky” Caldeira, Board President, said, “LUSD is so fortunate to have found Dr. Finneran. Her experience in curriculum and instruction, her vast leadership experience as well as her relationship building skills are exactly what our district needs. I could not be more thrilled for the future of LUSD with Dr. Finneran at the helm.

“I would also be remiss if I did not thank Dr. Blow for her hard work and dedication over the last couple of months while we searched for Dr. Finneran. Thank you, Dr. Blow, for everything you have done for our district. We will miss you.”

— Dave Mason