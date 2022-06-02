Home Local Fire academy graduates
Local

Fire academy graduates

by News-Press Staff Report
COURTESY PHOTO
Five South Coast firefighters graduated Tuesday after completing a 10-week program at the fire academy. Three of them are joining the Montecito Fire Protection District, and the other two will be with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department. “We’re pleased to welcome the firefighters & we’re grateful to @CSFPD for allowing us to train our recruits alongside their 2 recruits,” the Montecito Fire Protection District posted in a tweet.

