Fire academy graduates

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOFive South Coast firefighters graduated Tuesday after completing a 10-week program at the fire academy. Three of them are joining the Montecito Fire Protection District, and the other two will be with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department. “We’re pleased to welcome the firefighters & we’re grateful to @CSFPD for allowing us to train our recruits alongside their 2 recruits,” the Montecito Fire Protection District posted in a tweet. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Lozano objects to letter about her work history next post News-Press announces endorsements Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.