Fire and police commission holds its first meeting

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes, left, and Police Chief Kelly Gordon attend the first meeting of the Santa Barbara Fire and Police Oversight Commission.

The new Santa Barbara Fire and Police Oversight Commission received a quick course in “Fire Department 101” and other training during its first meeting Thursday.

Commissioner Lizzie Rodriguez served as acting chair during the meeting at the city council chambers.

The chair and vice-chair will be nominated and appointed at the next meeting in February, when all commissioners are present.

All commissioners received their oath of office before beginning work on Thursday afternoon, through the city clerk’s office. In addition to Ms. Rodriguez, the commissioners are Linda Esparza Dozer, Daniel Herlinger, Ana Alicia Zepeda and Gary Jon Hill.

The Santa Barbara Fire and Police Oversight Commission reviews its duties during its first meeting.

During the meeting, Barbara Andersen, senior assistant to the city administrator, reviewed the new duties and authorities assigned to the Fire and Police Commission. She also addressed components of the new orientation and training program.

The Fire and Police commission is established by city charter section 816. The commission operates in an advisory role to the city council and city administrator “in all matters relating to the efficient and adequate fire and police protection for the city,” according to the staff report. This includes recommending “rules and regulations concerning the operation and conduct of the fire and police departments,” according to the report.

The commission will also consider along with the fire and police chiefs an annual budget and make recommendations to the city council and city administrator. The commission also recommends appointments for the offices of police and fire chiefs.

Ms. Andersen gave an overview of the duties and authorities of the jurisdiction of the commission as well as the training that each commissioner will have to go through.

Following Ms. Andersen’s presentation, Assistant City Attorney John Doimas presented training on the Brown Act, the state law that regulates governmental meetings.

And Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes gave what he called “Fire Department 101: a quick orientation to what we do, how we operate, our chain of command, etc.”

Chief Mailes’ overview included the organizational structure of the department. He also outlined the department goals for 2023.

Acting Chair Rodriguez made a motion to add the county ambulance contract to February’s agenda. There were two bidders, the current provider and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The review panel has recommended American Medical Response for the contract. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department filed a protest. The protest was heard by the county’s procurement officer, who ruled against the fire department.

A further appeal was generated to the procurement resolution committee, which was heard Thursday morning. The results of that should come out within 15 days. “Every single fire department in the entire county is behind a county fire run, ambulance service so we are still very hopeful. But we know that it is up to this committee and ultimately up to the Board of Supervisors,” said Chief Mailes.

The decision on whether to go with county fire or the private contractor is ultimately up to the Board of Supervisors. The contract is estimated between $100 million to 140 million.

“It is well known that the city does prefer a fire department-based ambulance system,” said Chief Mailes.

The motion passed unanimously 4-0. Commissioner Hill was not present accounting for the discrepancy in the vote.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon gave a department update.

“I am proud to work with the men and women who act nobly and honor our oath,” she said. “I am thankful for their professionalism and how they serve our community. I know they will rise to all challenges, and I encourage discussion in an effort to improve and preserve the trust that we have with our community.”

