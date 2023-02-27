Fire at the fire station

Montecito Fire Station 92 damaged by structure fire

Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire at Montecito Fire Station 92 on Saturday night determined that the fire started in the firebox of the fireplace in the dayroom of the fire station, Montecito Fire officials said Sunday.

Fire investigators determined that the fire extended out of the firebox and into the wall behind the firebox, said Christina Favucci, Montecito Fire public information officer.

“Smoke and flames then traveled up the wall from the first floor to the second floor and into the attic,” she said. “To bring the fire under control, firefighters were required to cut open affected walls of the fire station.”

As a result of the fire and subsequent fire attack, Station 92 sustained considerable damage to the dayroom, an upstairs bedroom and bathroom, the attic and the chimney. The total cost of the damage is being calculated.

While the fire station is being repaired, Montecito firefighters will be housed on-site at Station 92 in a temporary, mobile housing unit.

“Montecito Fire Department thanks Anthony Borgatello with All Clean Emergency Services for quickly assisting us with establishing temporary housing so that we can ensure the entire fire district remains covered for emergency response,” she said.

The fire began at 7:20 p.m. Saturday when on-duty firefighters noticed the smell of smoke in the building and conducted a search to find the source of the smoke. Light smoke was filling the first and second floors of the fire station at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road.

Firefighters at the station called for a first-alarm structure fire response and brought the fire under control within an hour. Firefighters were challenged by fire extension into the walls on the first and second floors of the fire station, as well as the attic. The extent of the fire’s damage required extensive overhaul work by firefighters.

Cold Springs Road at Sycamore Canyon Road was closed during the emergency response.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the fire from Montecito Fire, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

