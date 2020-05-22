Fire breaks out at greenhouse

Courtesy Photo A Santa Barbara County firefighter douses a blaze that broke out Tuesday at a greenhouse on Patterson Avenue in Goleta.

GOLETA — A small fire broke out Tuesday night at a greenhouse in the 900 block of Patterson Avenue, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with a full structure response and extinguished the blaze at approximately 7:15 p.m, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The blaze occurred at Por La Mar Nursery. Portions of the greenhouse roof were charred, as were several potted plants inside the structure. Capt. Bertucelli posted a video to Twitter of engines responding, as smoke could be seen billowing from the nursery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.