Fire department honors volunteers

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony last week to recognize and honor volunteers’ hard work and dedication.

The department is proud to work alongside local fire department volunteers, who have contributed their time, skills and expertise to educate and prepare the communities in fire safety, emergency and disaster preparedness.

City fire department leadership said, without the volunteers’ tireless efforts, the department would not be able to provide the essential services and programs that keep the community safe, including Community Emergency Response Team, LISTOS, Fire Safety House and Santa Barbara Response Network.

During the ceremony, Fire Chief Chris Mailes acknowledged the fire department volunteers for its outstanding contributions and awards, and it recognized those who have gone above and beyond in their service.

“We are incredibly grateful to our fire department volunteers who selflessly commit to our public education programs and logistical operations,” he said. “Their contributions have made a significant impact on our department’s ability to serve our community. This event is a small way to express our appreciation and gratitude and to celebrate their achievements.”

— Neil Hartstein