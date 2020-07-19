Fire department launches new website

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.sbcfire.com.

The department has worked for the past six months with local web designer Ameravant Web Design to create and develop a website that educates the public, while also providing vital, up-to-date information during times of emergencies and disasters, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The website has been designed for easy navigation, with an emphasis on wildland fire awareness and preparation. The website aims to keep locals informed of current news, project development standards and emergency operations, Capt. Bertucelli said.

“The redesigned website was, in part, made possible through a grant with the California Fire Foundation. ADA compliance, translation capabilities and hosting security were all priorities during the design and are integrated within the new site to ensure the site is accessible to the diverse population we serve,” Capt. Bertucelli said.