Fire districts to hold fire study workshop

The Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District, in conjunction with the Montecito Fire Protection District, is holding a Fire Station Location Study.

This study will validate community risks identified in previous studies, identify mitigations to those risks and determine if a mutually beneficial location can be identified between the two fire districts for a single fire station location.

The districts are seeking community member input through a Virtual Community Fire Study Workshop, where attendees can provide opinions and expectations for the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District.

The workshop will provide an overview of the fire district and an interactive presentation from AP Triton. The public feedback will be reflected in the final version of the study.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Attendees don’t need to pre-register; just join the meeting at zoom.us/j/5437671639?pwd=RWVaNjlrKzhiRWEwVjRFOTd2ZElzUT09.

The meeting ID is 543 767 1639, and the passcode is 719550.

— Grayce McCormick