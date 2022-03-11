FIRE, TRAFFIC AND CRIME BLOTTER

Structure fire in Santa Ynez

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to a fire Wednesday in Santa Ynez.

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at a residence in the 3600 block of Olive Street in Santa Ynez.

There was heavy fire in the garage.

The fire did not extend into the house, but the home suffered extensive smoke damage.

The fire was knocked down.

There were no injuries, and one resident was evacuated by the neighbor, reported Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews remained on scene for overhaul and salvage. The incident is under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder