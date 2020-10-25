Firefighter speaks at Hospice event

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighter Sam Dudley recently talked about the help he received from Hospice of Santa Barbara.

During Compassionate Care of Carpinteria’s virtual event, “The Light Shines Ahead” on Oct. 7, Santa Barbara County firefighter Sam Dudley shared how Hospice of Santa Barbara helped him through his grief.

Mr. Dudley lost his father, and HSB came into his life four days later to help him through.

He addressed “self-care” during difficult times and maintaining emotional health.

The firefighter also shared his experience with Rhonda, the Fire Department’s first emotional support canine, and how she comforted and supported him and other first responders.

Mr. Dudley needed this emotional support through his work, especially when he found a young victim of the 2018 Montecito mudslides.

The virtual event raised more than $37,000 for CCC programs and services.

CCC is an initiative of HSB and provides services to the Carpinteria community such as grief support and patient care.

To learn more, visit its website at compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com