Firefighters contain 10-acre Goleta fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE PHOTO

Firefighters succeeded in containing La Patera Fire Sunday.



Firefighters were able to contain a vegetation fire Sunday that broke out at La Patera Ranch.

The fire began at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, west of Fairview Avenue in Goleta and spread to about 10 acres. Officials, at the time, warned the fire had the potential to spread up to 100 acres, especially as it was a windy Sunday.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the air and on the ground. No structures were damaged or injuries reported.

The fire was fully contained at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Mike Eliason, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer.

Santa Barbara County Fire was assisted by the city of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria-Summerland and Los Padres National Forest fire officials to extinguish the fire.

The cause of La Patera Fire is under investigation.

