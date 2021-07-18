Firefighters extinguish fire at Goleta home

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguished the flames of a structure fire in the 5500 block of Somerset Drive in Goleta late Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the garage of a two-story Goleta home around 9 p.m. Friday, extinguishing the flames in about 10 minutes, according to the fire department’s Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.

Two occupants of the home and pets were evacuated safely prior to the firefighters’ arrival. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen