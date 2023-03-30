Firefighters hit by minivan

Gaviota collision leads to closure of southbound Highway 101 and back up on State Route 154

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Southbound State Route 154 traffic was backed up from State Street past the Salvar Road overpass for most of the morning and early afternoon after the closure of southbound Highway 101 just south of Buellton due to a crash involving two firefighters.

Two firefighters were struck by a minivan at approximately 5:20 a.m. Thursday, while they were addressing a minor injury vehicle accident on the side of Highway 101 and State Route 1 interchange near Gaviota.

The firefighters were originally addressing a vehicle that rolled over on the southbound side of Highway 101. As they were assisting the first party alongside California High Patrol officers, the driver of a minivan — a 2016 Nissan Quest — lost control on the highway due to the wet conditions of the rain and swerved toward the first responders. The minivan struck two of the firefighters, then continued onto the dirt shoulder and overturned, according to CHP Officer M. Griffith.

The collision led to the closure of southbound Highway 101 until 12:30 p.m. in the Buellton and Gaviota area.

Due to the closure, southbound State Route 154 — the alternative to Highway 101 — experienced major backups and delays from State Street past the Salvar Road overpass for most of the morning and early afternoon.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Capt. Scott Safechuck, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, reported that two county firefighters were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after they were hit by a van while attending to a minor injury accident.

There was a total of seven people injured in the early morning collision: two firefighters with major injuries, one CHP officer with minor injuries and four additional patients with minor injuries, said Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The details were later confirmed by the CHP.

The patients with minor injuries included the driver and three passengers in the Nissan Quest. They were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The firefighters involved were a captain and an engineer, both with the county fire department. They were immediately transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one by ambulance and one by helicopter.

As of 8:18 a.m., they were awake and talking, Capt. Safechuck said.

Then around 2 p.m., Capt. Safechuck announced the captain was in stable condition and that the engineer was now back home.

The CHP officer with minor injuries was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang.

The collision is now under investigation by the CHP.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com