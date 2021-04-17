Firestone Walker to acquire Cali-Squeeze from SLO Brewing Co.

Firestone Walker, the 25-year old craft brewing veteran, and SLO Brewing Co. have signed a definitive agreement for Firestone Walker to acquire SLO Brewing Co.’s Cali-Squeeze brand.

Since its founding in 1996, Firestone Walker has grown to become a leading California craft brewer with brands such as 805, Union Jack and Mind Haze, along with its vintage ale program. Cali-Squeeze, which was launched in 2017, will retain its own identity while bringing a new beer style and brand proposition into the Firestone Walker family.

“SLO Brew is more than a craft brewery — it is an innovative incubator of brands. Cali-Squeeze has been a great win for us, and in a short space of time has become a runaway success on the West Coast,” said Hamish Marshall, co-owner of SLO Brewing Company. “This sale provides a significant opportunity for us to invest in what we do best — developing and building up new, groundbreaking brands, including Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills whiskey.”

Added David Walker, co-founder of Firestone Walker, “Cali-Squeeze presents a unique beer style for us to explore through what we like to call ‘Fruits with Benefits.’ As a traditional hop-forward craft brewer, we have watched these styles evolve, and we see Cali-Squeeze as the beer to help with that discovery.”

— Marilyn McMahon