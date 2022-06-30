Fireworks always prohibited in Los Padres National Forest

Los Padres National Forest officials are reminding Fourth of July visitors that the possession or use of fireworks — including the “safe and sane” variety — is always prohibited in the national forest.

This year-round prohibition will be strictly enforced throughout the holiday weekend, according to a news release.

A violation of the law could result in a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. In addition, anyone causing a wildfire is potentially liable for the full cost of suppressing the fire.

Los Padres National Forest asks that all visitors take these precautions.

— Under current fire restrictions, campfires are only permitted in developed campgrounds and must always be attended by a responsible person.

— Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit can use portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of designated Campfire Use Sites.

California Campfire Permits are available for free download from readyforwildfire.org. According to Las Padres National Forest, you must clear all flammable material for 10 feet in all directions from your camp stove, have a shovel and water nearby, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove when it is in use.

— Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed campground.

— Internal or external combustion engines require properly installed, functional spark arresters. This requirement is in effect year-round.

— Vehicles shouldn’t be parked on grass, as hot engines can ignite dry vegetation.

— You can find out the latest conditions at the Ranger Station nearest your destination for the latest conditions.

Under a current Forest Order, campfires are prohibited outside of developed campgrounds and can result in a fine of $5,000 and/or six months in jail.

To report a fire or other emergency, call 9-1-1.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com