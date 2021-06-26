Fireworks back at Disney parks

DISNEY

Fireworks will return July 1 to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, pictured above, as well as EPCOT. On the Fourth of July, fireworks will soar again at Disneyland.

The happiest place on Earth just got happier.

Fireworks and the Disneyland Band are back at the Anaheim theme park as the world continues to look — and sound — more normal.

Beginning on the Fourth of July, fireworks will soar again above Sleeping Beauty Castle. This time around, the show is called “Mickey’s Mix Magic,” and it will feature state-of-the-art projections, show lighting and lasers that will transform the castle; Main Street, U.S.A.; and the façade of “it’s a small world.” The show will honor Mickey Mouse.

RACHEL BENNETT/DISNEYLAND RESORT

The Disneyland Band performs June 18 for the first time in 15 months at the theme park. Disney reported there were cheers and joyful tears from guests and fellow cast members alike.

And in Florida, fireworks will soar again at Walt Disney World. They’ll grace the night skies again, starting July 1, at both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Meanwhile, back in California, Disneyland got the band back together. On June 18, the Disneyland Band started performing again on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney reported that the band’s soft opening on that day was met with cheers and joyful tears from guests and cast members after the band’s 15-month absence. (The official opening date for the band was Father’s Day.)

The band is well known for its lively performance of music from Disney movies and innovative marching. The energetic ensemble is performing seven sets a day.

And restaurants and stores have been reopening in the park.

DISNEYLAND RESORT

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel reopened June 15 to limited capacity. Like other Disneyland Resort’s hotels, it’s undergoing a phased reopening.

In addition, the Disneyland Hotel is starting its phased reopening on July 2. From July 5 to Oct. 3, guests can save 20 percent on select rooms there and 25 percent at Disney’s Grand Californian & Spa.

Like the Disneyland Hotel, the Grand Californian and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are undergoing a phased reopening. All three are on the Disneyland Resort property.

The resort also includes Disney’s California Adventure, which is welcoming guests and has a new land: the Avengers Campus. There are also the favorites such as Pixar Pier.

For more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.

