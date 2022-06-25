Fireworks to soar above Santa Barbara waterfront

COURTESY PHOTOS

Fireworks will soar above West Beach July 4 during the annual Independence Day festival in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — A full-fledged festival with fireworks will take place on the Fourth of July at the Santa Barbara waterfront.

A full slate of family-friendly activities is planned, including the return of free, live music and dance performances.

The big day will conclude with 20 minutes of fireworks presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department. Fireworks will launch around 9 p.m. from West Beach.

The show will simulcast on local radio station 92.9 FM and live-streamed at keyt.com.

The day’s activities will include fun at Stearns Wharf, where there will be free face painting at 2 p.m. and the local rock band Area 51 at 4 p.m.

At the West Beach bandstand, there will be live music from noon to 8:50 p.m. Performers will vary from The Detar Music Review to Drifting Dimension, Sweetheart Sisters, Why Golf Why, Brandi Lentini and Band, Slideways + La Boheme dancers, Fiesta dancers, Riding Out the Storm, False Puppet and Petty Set Go.

And the fireworks will soar through the night sky from 9 to 9:20 p.m.

You’ll also find food and vendor booths on Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On July 5, volunteers are welcome to help with the post-Fourth cleanup. The waterfront department is teaming up with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other nonprofits to conduct cleanups from 9 to 11 a.m. at Leaderbetter Beach and East Beach. To sign up, go to.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4fa5ae2ba4fbc70-july.

Gloves and buckets will be provided.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/july4 or contact Waterfront Public Information Officer Chris Bell at 805-897-1962.

— Dave Mason