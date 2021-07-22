First 5 panel seeks alternate member

First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children and Families Commission is accepting applications from residents interested in serving as an alternate community member.

The commission is made up of nine regular and four alternate members, all appointed by the County Board of Supervisors.

The First 5 panel was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state constitutional amendment. Proposition 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development with a focus on children, prenatal through age 5.

To complete an application for the First 5 commission, go to sbcounty.granicus.com/boards/forms/110/apply.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 6.

Requests for a copy of applications and other information should be directed to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara 93101. You can also call the clerk at 805-568-2240.

For more information about the First 5 panel, contact commission clerk Sara Gonzalez at 805-803-8743 or visit www.first5sbc.org.

— Dave Mason