First 5 SB County seeks to fill seat

First 5 Santa Barbara County’s Children, and Families Commission is now accepting applications from county residents interested in serving as an alternate community member commissioner.

The Commission is made up of nine regular members and four alternate members, all appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. The application submission deadline is June 30.

The commission was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state constitutional amendment. Proposition 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development focusing on children from prenatal through age five.

Anyone interested can complete a Board Commission and Committee Application at granicus.com or by mail to Clerk of the Board of Supervisors,

105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara.

For questions regarding the application process, call 805-568-2240.

For specific questions regarding First 5 Santa Barbara County’s Children, and Families Commission, please contact Sara Gonzalez, Commission Clerk, at 805-803-8743 or visit www.First5SantaBarbaraCounty.org

—Liam Hibbert