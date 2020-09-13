First 5 to ship childcare supplies

First 5 Santa Barbara County has acquired a shipment of three-ply disposable adult masks, disinfecting wipes, and latex gloves for childcare providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First 5 secured the materials by partnering with entities like the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the California Department of Public Health, according to a news release.

First 5 executive director Wendy Sims Moten said the essential materials the organization provides are crucial to ensure child healthcare needs are met during the pandemic without concern of shortages.

“This is important to ensure that the focus is on providing the care and not worrying about running out materials to keep our children and childcare providers safe,” she said.

The new shipment of materials will be distributed at the First 5 Santa Maria and Santa Barbara locations starting Monday.

— Josh Grega