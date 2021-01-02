First babies born in 2021

COURTESY PHOTOS

The first baby born in Santa Barbara County in 2021 was Liam, pictured here with parents Jessica Hernandez and Jaime Salcedo.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2021 in Santa Barbara County into the world at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Jessica Hernandez, of Lompoc, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Liam, alongside the baby’s father, Jaime Salcedo.

He was 8 pounds and 4 ounces, and 20 inches long.

The first baby born in 2021 at Marian Regional Medical Center was Vladimir Diaz Lopez, pictured here with his mother, Rosalba Lopez Zeferino.

Vladimir Diaz Lopez was born at 2:36 a.m. on New Year’s Day, healthy and weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces and 19.25 inches long.

And according to his mother, he’s got “a lot of hair.”

“He’s amazing. He’s perfect,” Ms. Hernandez told the News-Press.

Liam joins three siblings at home, a 10-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy. The family has lived in Lompoc for many years.

Ms. Hernandez wasn’t expecting her baby boy to be the first born in the county, but he was past his due date.

“I just thought whenever he comes is good,” she said.

The happy mother wanted to give thanks to the Cottage Hospital staff, specifically her nurses and doctors, “because they were amazing.”

In addition, Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year, who arrived at 2:36 a.m. on Friday.

A healthy infant boy named Vladimir Diaz Lopez was born, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces and 19.25 inches long.

The mother, Rosalba Lopez Zeferino, and father, Celestino Diazbout, happily welcomed their son. Ms. Zeferino also has another 5-year-old son.

Vladimir’s parents expected him earlier, but starting 2021 with this wonderful gift was a great surprise for them.

“We feel good,” said Ms. Zeferino. “I expected him earlier. I didn’t expect him to be the first of the year.”

To celebrate Vladimir’s arrival, birthing center nurses presented mom, dad, and baby with a beautiful gift basket filled with goodies and essentials for the sweet bundle of joy.

