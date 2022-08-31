First for Lompoc

ALDI grocery opens new store on Thursday

Lompoc’s new ALDI store is scheduled to open Thursday at 8 a.m. The surrounding photos provide a preview of what the new store will look like.



To celebrate the opening of its new store in Lompoc, ALDI is giving out eco-friendly bags and goodie bags to shoppers, and the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store will open at 8 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located at 729 North H St., the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley group director of operations and logistics for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Lompoc and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

As ALDI continues to expand across the county, this new Lompoc store will join more than 80 other ALDI locations across Southern California and more than 2,200 stores nationwide. This store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion to become the nation’s third largest grocery retailer by the end of 2022.

“We are very excited to be opening our first ALDI store in Lompoc. When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily. We look out for the needs of our shoppers in every community,” said Mr. Cindel.

“Each ALDI store is strategically mapped to make finding products quick and easy. The consistent size of ALDI stores across the country is a part of our formula for success. Every ALDI has a similar, easy-to-navigate layout, so you’ll always feel like you’re shopping at your local store. A typical store, including Lompoc, is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores.

“At our core, the ALDI mission is to save people money on the food and products they want most so they can focus on life outside the grocery store. Our shopping experience is designed to make life easier for people, and ALDI shoppers are able to find amazing products at even better prices.”

Here are just a few things that set ALDI apart, according to Mr. Cindel:

— Low-price leader: Access to affordable groceries is important, and the company’s commitment to low prices is unwavering. In fact, the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for five years running.

— Quality: ALDI is so confident in its products, such as its fresh, organic produce delivered daily, that every item is backed by its Twice as Nice Guarantee. If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will replace the product and refund it.

— ALDI-exclusive products: ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Lompoc shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, seasonal food, home goods and more.

— Shoppers participate in the savings: The savings start before customers enter the store. Depositing a quarter to unlock a shopping cart is one way ALDI saves shoppers money. ALDI doesn’t need to hire employees to corral loose carts, and customers get their quarter back when they return the cart.

— Commitment to sustainability: ALDI asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and recently announced a new commitment to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from stores by the end of 2023, a sustainable policy that will lead to savings passed on to customers. ALDI also uses green electricity to cover 100% of our energy consumption and has donated more than 33 million pounds of food through our partnership with Feeding America.

— Online shopping and curbside pickup: Customers want convenient shopping options, which is why nearly all ALDI locations offer grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup is expanding to 1,500 stores by the end of 2022. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

— Store size: ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized grocery stores.

— Work with ALDI: ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.

For those who are curious about the name ALDI, it is a truncated version of just two words — Albrecht’s Discount, according to a Google search. It began as a single grocery store founded by Anna Albrecht in 1913 in Essen, Germany. Ownership passed to her sons, Karl and Theo, in 1948, and they soon developed it into a large, family-run franchise. By 1952, there were more than 100 locations in operation, and the first U.S. store opened in Iowa in 1976.

By that time, Albrecht’s Discount had been shortened to Aldi, keeping only the first two letters of each word. As their business grew, Karl’s jurisdiction included Britain, Australia and the U.S., while Theo covered all of Europe. Sometime during that expansion, stores came to be known simply as “ALDI.”

