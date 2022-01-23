First inmates transferred to Santa Maria’s Northern Branch Jail

COURTESY PHOTOS

Inmates leave the Main Jail on their way to the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) reached final completion in November 2021, but was not cleared for occupancy until Saturday.

The process for approving NBJ for occupancy was expedited, due to the current Covid outbreak at the Main Jail. On Saturday, 244 inmates were transferred from the main jail to the NBJ. Before being transferred, they were tested for Covid and supplied with N95s for the transport.

“Seeing the Northern Branch Jail finally occupied is like watching a ship being launched from dry dock. There have been many challenges and delays during the construction process and due to the pandemic, but, because of the efforts of many people, the vessel is finally underway. Our communities will be safer, and the lives of many offenders will be changed for the better, as a result of this state-of-the-art facility. My thanks to everyone inside and outside the Sheriff’s Office who worked so hard to make this day possible, and to those who will now work within the facility providing care, safety and hope to others,” said Sheriff Bill Brown.

The Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria was occupied for the first time on Saturday.

Friends and family members of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to check SBSheriff.org, using the “Who’s In Custody” link, to determine if their friend or family member has been moved to the Northern Branch Jail. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, inmate visitation has been suspended indefinitely at both jail facilities.

