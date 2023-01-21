First responders serve Montecito well

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Workers attempt to clear the debris basin off East Mountain Drive in Montecito after the Jan. 9-10 storm.

Steven E. Zipperstein

Five years ago following the Thomas Fire, I wrote an article for the News-Press entitled “Government at its Finest,” in which I praised the incredible performance of Santa Barbara and Montecito firefighters, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, and other local government officials who rose to the occasion to keep us informed and protected.

Last week, on the fifth anniversary of the tragic 2018 rainstorm and debris flow, Montecito residents felt an unsettling sense of déjà vu as we were told once again to evacuate and flee the tremendous rains that threatened our hillsides and watershed area. Yet once again we were lucky enough to be in the hands of our incredible first responder community.

There is not enough praise that can be offered to the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Santa Barbara City and County Fire Departments, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for their performance during last week’s rainstorm.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Cold Spring Creek, which runs parallel to part of East Mountain Drive in Montecito, flows after the Jan. 9-10 storm.

The leaders of those agencies provided clear, real-time information in multiple press conferences during the Jan. 9, 2023 rain event. They did not hesitate to make the decisions necessary to protect lives, ordering the full-scale evacuation of Montecito well before nightfall once they received reports that the watershed above us was behaving unpredictably.

Sheriff’s deputies drove through our neighborhood and countless others, making sure we were safe and evacuating in an orderly manner. We heard many stories of deputies going from door to door, checking on residents and ensuring they were aware of the need to evacuate urgently. Traffic flowed smoothly and the procession of cars driving along Hot Springs Road and other main artery roads occurred without incident.

In addition to the incredibly professional performance of our sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, special thanks and gratitude must also be offered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their efforts five years to widen and deepen the creeks traversing our front country hillsides.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor addresses reporters during last week’s storms. Listening, from left, are 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps, 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and Sheriff Bill Brown.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Sheriff Bill Brown provides the media with information during the storms.

Even at the height of last week’s torrential rainstorm, the Cold Springs creek adjacent to Riven Rock Road was flowing smoothly, with plenty of extra capacity. Since last week the corps have worked 24/7 to remove rocks and debris from last week’s storm, helping to keep us safe for the future.

First responders, especially in the police community, have faced a difficult political environment in the United States during the five years since the January 2018 debris flow. The heroic performance of our local first responders last week should remind us all once again that we are extremely fortunate in Santa Barbara to have firefighters and sheriff’s deputies (and their leadership) who perform their work at the highest level of professionalism. We should thank them for their service at every opportunity.

The author is the former chief assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. He and his wife have lived in Montecito since 2011.