First-time children’s author to sign books

Kevin Natale wrote “My Uncle and Me and the Big Game,” which is available at Abednego Book Shoppe in Ventura. The author will sign books there July 24.

Abednego Book Shoppe in Ventura is hosting a book signing July 24, featuring a local, first-time children’s book author.

Kevin Natale, author of “My Uncle and Me and the Big Game,” will sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. at the store, 2682 E. Main St.

“My Uncle and Me and the Big Game” is about a first-grader, Jack, who gets to spend an afternoon with his uncle Kevin and watch a football game.

Jack follows Kevin throughout his daily routine, seeing how he gets ready for the day and how he travels all around the city, despite being in a wheelchair. Kevin’s condition is never a problem for Jack, and all he cares about is spending the day with his loving uncle and enjoying the big game.

Mr. Natale brings his personal experience to his writing.

Nine days after his 14th birthday, Mr. Natale was shot and paralyzed from the chest down by his mentally disturbed neighbor, according to a news release from Abednego Book Shoppe.

Because of his faith and family, he turned this tragedy into an inspiring journey of strength and forgiveness. Despite his devastating injury, Mr. Natale was able to complete his associate’s degree at Ventura Community College and studied organizational leadership at Biola University.

Fueled by his love of family and sports, the Ventura native now makes his passions a priority. Being an uncle has given Mr. Natale his greatest joys in life and has given him precious memories and closely followed, of course, by watching his favorite teams play on TV.

The Ventura native now wants to bring readers along with him on his many adventures as a quadriplegic — the difficulties, the accomplishments and all things in between navigating through this fast-paced world.

The book is available on Amazon and at Abednego Book Shoppe for $8.99.

Call the store at 805-643-9350 for more information.



