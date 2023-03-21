First wind, now rain

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSA crew takes advantage of windy conditions Sunday to set sail off West Beach in Santa Barbara. The Oxnard station of the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for portions of Southern California — including Santa Barbara County — with “gusts up to 60 mph possible” on top of the forecasted 30 to 40 mph winds. The watch remains in effect until tonight. In addition, the National Weather Service predicted rain would start Monday evening and continue today in Santa Barbara County and the rest of Southern California. The chance of rain was seen as 100% by the weather service, which expects it to continue Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies are predicted for Thursday, with sunny days set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And highs this week will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s throughout the county, with lows in the mid to upper 40s, according to the weather service. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Inflation continues to outpace wages, data shows next post SPORTS ROUNDUP Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.