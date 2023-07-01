Fiscally conservative group highlights southwestern lawmakers in early endorsements

By CAMERON ARCAND

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The fiscally conservative activist group Americans for Prosperity Action made its initial endorsements in the 2024 election cycle Friday, which includes three southwestern congressmen.

Representatives Juan Ciscomani of Arizona and Young Kim of California were two of the five selected by AFP Action. In addition, former New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell won its support in her bid to win back the seat that she lost in 2022.

“A key takeaway from the last 3 election cycles is that if we want better policies, we need better candidates that will lead our country forward,” AFP Action’s Director, Nathan Nascimento, said in a statement.

“AFP Action is supporting these candidates because they are strong advocates for policies that will improve the lives of all Americans. We will bring the full force of our grassroots network and data capabilities to ensure they win in 2024,” he continued.

Two other representatives, Zach Nunn of Iowa and John James of Michigan, also made the list.

For Arizona’s Rep. Ciscomani, the endorsement comes as the group has wielded influence in the state’s political sphere, including their support of tax reform during the Ducey administration and their decision to devote resources to Karrin Taylor Robson during the Republican gubernatorial primary in 2022.

Grassroots efforts could impact races like Rep. Ciscomani’s, as he narrowly defeated Democrat Kirsten Engel by 1.5%, according to Decision Desk HQ.

“Last year, AFP Action put the full force of its grassroots behind Juan Ciscomani. The results are clear. Ciscomani won in Arizona’s sixth district by two points,” AFP senior advisor Stephen Shadegg said in a statement. “As a freshman Congressman he’s already making waves and showing the kind of leadership that Arizonans expect from their elected members. He’s opposing runaway spending and promoting policy that will unleash prosperity and empower every American.”

According to a press release, the organization says they played a role in 457 races in 2022, and said they reach people using grassroots tactics such as canvassing, phone banking and mail campaigns in competitive areas.