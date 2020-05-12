FISCHER, Margaret

Margaret A. Fischer passed away in her home. She was 84. Margaret was born May 15, 1935 in Detroit, MI. There she married her husband of 48 years Robert C. Fischer in 1957. Their life took them to Santa Barbara and Goleta CA In 1961. Raising 3 children, active members of Grace Lutheran Church and working many years as an office manager for Garrett’s Furniture store. Upon retiring they moved to Grass Valley CA in 1993.

Margaret enjoyed volunteering for the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, attending Peace Lutheran church and playing bridge. Margaret loved to travel and had been all over the world. She loved spending time with family and had a wonderful circle of long standing friends. Margaret is survived by daughter Nancy Mosel of Nevada City, son Gary Fischer of Grass Valley and sister Judy Bommarito of Clinton Township, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Fischer, son Scott Fischer, and son-in-law Norby Mosel. A celebration of life will be forthcoming at a later date.