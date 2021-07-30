Fish afloat at Lake Los Carneros

City of Goleta working to address cause

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Rotting fish sit at the shore of popular fishing spot Lake Los Carneros.

Dead fish washed ashore at Lake Los Carneros this week, and the city of Goleta is looking into the cause of the devastation.

Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling gave the News-Press the following statement:

“The City is in the process of determining what caused the fish to die and what can be done to prevent it from occurring. The most likely cause is the low lake levels due to low amounts of rainfall during the last rainy season, which resulted in a bloom and die-off of algae that depleted the dissolved oxygen in the water — thereby killing the fish.

The city of Goleta is working to clean up the lake.

“Several hundred fish have washed ashore at two small sandy beaches on the shores of the lake. The City will remove as many fish as possible while determining the best possible solution to improve the condition of the lake for the fish.

“Lakes in the area such as the Andree Clark Bird Refuge in Santa Barbara and Lake Los Carneros have experienced high algae growth and die-off in the past, especially in years with low rainfall rates.

“Residents in the area can be affected by the odor that sometimes accompanies the algae and fish die off. The best way to resolve the condition is wet rainy years that tend to flush the lakes and keep the algae growth relatively low.

“When the conditions warrant, one solution is using aeration systems. Aeration systems consist of pumping air bubbles from underwater piping systems.

“While the City is working to determine the cause of the fish die-off, solutions such as aeration systems will also be considered. We will also work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to meet applicable state regulations and to determine possible solutions.”

More information is forthcoming.

