FISHER, Harriett “Cleo”

May 20, 1924 – December 9, 2022

Cleo was born in the town of McGill, Nevada, to Anna and George Joudas, Greek immigrants. She grew up as the middle child of three daughters, and enjoyed playing sports with her male cousins. In 1942, Cleo left the small town and headed for life in the big city of San Francisco. She attended college and worked at Spreckels Sugar and Pacific Coast Aggregates. There, she met her future husband, Peter, and they wed in 1952.

Cleo and Peter had three daughters, and in 1964, they moved to the idyllic east-bay suburb, Moraga, to raise their young family. In 1992, they moved to Santa Barbara to be closer to family. Cleo enjoyed many close friendships and was an active member in Newcomers, the Music Academy, Transition House, and the Casa Riviera community.

Cleo is survived by her daughters Pam (Chris) of Santa Barbara, Cheryl (Mark) of Atascadero, Cindy (Allen) of San Diego, five granddaughters, one great-grandson and her sister, Alice Uriarte.

Cleo will be remembered for her love of family, music, her Greek heritage, and the San Francisco 49ers. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mariposa at Ellwood Shores and Central Coast Hospice for their compassionate care. Private services will be held at a later date.