Fisher named Rotary Club president

COURTESY PHOTO

MONTECITO — Tom Fisher has been named the president of the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Mr. Fisher and his wife, Lora, are longtime Rotarians and transferred to the Rotary Club of Montecito after relocating to Santa Barbara five years ago. He will begin his new role as president on July 1.

Mr. Fisher has been a certified financial planner and a chartered financial analyst.

In addition, he has served in various philanthropic capacities as the past treasurer of Carmel by the Sea Rotary Club and as a Rotary International-recognized Paul Harris Fellow. Recipients of the recognition include President Jimmy Carter, Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell, U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.

Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s in financial services at San Diego State University, Mr. Fisher has worked at various investment and wealth management firms during his 35-year career.

He is currently the chief investment officer for Montecito Bank & Trust.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Montecito, visit montecitorotary.org.

— Dave Mason