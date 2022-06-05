FITCH, Betty June

Betty June Fitch, 94, died in Camarillo, CA on January 19, 2022. A service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1pm at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way, Goleta.

Betty was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 25, 1927. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, and later earned a master’s degree.

Betty met her husband, Larry, in Sunday School. Years later they fell in love at a church picnic and were married in 1949. She worked for the Welfare Department in Milwaukee while Larry finished his engineering degree at Marquette University. Larry’s job with General Motors took them and their growing family to Oklahoma, Ohio, Georgia, and then back to Wisconsin. In 1974, the family moved to Goleta from Oak Creek, WI with many other Delco Electronics employees and their families.

Betty worked at Goleta Valley Hospital in the medical records department. After retirement, she continued as a volunteer for many years in the front lobby. With Larry, she attended numerous antique car shows and picnics with the Antique Automobile Club of America, Santa Barbara Region. An avid reader and book lover, she belonged to the Friends of the Goleta Library and volunteered at many book sales.

Betty was cheerful, helpful, curious, and willing to try new things. She enjoyed movies, literature, current events, music, history, and travel. Her other hobbies included knitting, sewing, embroidery, and baking. She kept in touch with her college friends for 70 years via round-robin letters.

Betty is survived by children Gail Fitch of Milwaukee, Jim (Amy) Fitch of Irvine, and Lynn (Tim) Ryan of Camarillo; grandchildren Stephanie (Jason) Poulos, Mike (Jess) Fitch, Jack Fitch, and Marc Fitch, and four great-grandchildren: Calista and Alex Poulos, and Brett and Lukas Fitch. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lawrence, her son John, and her parents Katherine and John Bertram. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Betty loved dogs and other animals, especially guinea pigs and parakeets. Donations may be made to the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted at https://www.wrhsb.com/obituaries/.

Henry Van Dyke reminds us that when a ship leaves the dock for a journey, those who wave goodbye say, with a sense of loss, “There she goes.” But others are awaiting her arrival in the harbor of her destination. They see her coming steadily into view, and they shout for joy,

“Here she comes!”