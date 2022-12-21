Fitness with Rachel offers exercise programs for cancer patients

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rachel McDonald works one on one with a client at Fitness with Rachel in Goleta. She has added innovative exercise programs for cancer patients.

GOLETA — Fitness with Rachel, a Goleta personal training studio,

now offers innovative exercise programs for cancer patients.

Personal trainer Rachel McDonald, who is a certified cancer exercise specialist, is scheduling new clients for one-on-one and small group exercise sessions to support healing and recovery, as well as to address the very specific mental and physical stresses of cancer.

Ms. McDonald received her specialized training through the Cancer Exercise Training Institute.

The Goleta native has participated in the Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer since 2000 and has been an event sponsor for the past six years, raising more than $36,000.00 to support the cause.

“Cancer is a diagnosis that touches almost every family, including my own. I have seen the devastation in people’s faces when they learn of their diagnosis and the courage they find to battle back against this tough disease,” Ms. McDonald said in a news release. “I want to do my part to support people on their cancer journey, particularly by helping them stay active and strong, so they can take charge through exercise.”

Through her Cancer Treatment and Recovery program, Ms. McDonald meets privately with clients to perform a comprehensive assessment identifying any physical limitations, painful conditions, and swelling or lymphedema a person may be experiencing. She then designs a program to optimize strength, flexibility, balance and function.

“When cancer occurs, life can feel out of control. Working with patients to build themselves back is such an honor for me,” she said. “My clients inspire me to keep going.”

For more information, visit www.fitnessrachel.com.

— Dave Mason