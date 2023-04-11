Five dead in Louisville shooting, including friend of Beshear

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Five people are dead and nine people, including two law enforcement officers, suffered injuries after a shooting in a downtown Louisville building Monday morning.

One officer was injured critically, as was another person, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters. The shooter, a 23-year-old bank employee, was among the dead after being killed by police.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg were both visibly shaken as they spoke to reporters. Greenberg survived a shooting attempt at his campaign office a little more than a year ago as he was running for election.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Eastern time at the Old National Bank branch within the Preston Pointe building on East Main Street.

Chief Humphrey said at least two officers encountered the shooter and exchanged shots. He described the officers’ actions as heroic.

“It is clear from the officers’ response that they absolutely saved people’s lives,” he said.

The incident is the latest mass shooting in the country and happened two weeks after seven were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

At 8:53 am, the Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted an alert urging people to stay away from the area, and officials confirmed there were multiple casualties 34 minutes later.

Moments before, an individual located a block away from the shooting posted two short videos from the scene on the social media site. Gunshots could be heard in both, and one also showed what appeared to be a police officer running toward cars on East Main Street, a busy downtown corridor, telling people to get out of their vehicles because of an active shooter.

Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the victims as Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrett, 40; and Juliana Farmer, 57. Police said they were shot by Conner Sturgeon, 23, who was employed by the bank.

Mr. Sturgeon was shot and killed by police, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters Monday afternoon.

Mr. Elliott had served as the chairman of Kentucky Retirement Systems under Gov. Beshear, the father of the current governor. When Andy Beshear won the 2019 election, Mr. Elliott served as the chairman for his inauguration committee.

The younger Gov. Beshear said Mr. Elliott was one of the people he spoke with most frequently.

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” Gov. Beshear said.

The officer critically injured was Nicholas Wilt, 26, who was shot in the head. Mr. Gwinn-Villaroel said he graduated from the LMPD Academy less than two weeks ago.