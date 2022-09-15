Five more Texas counties declare invasion at border

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) —The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27.

Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.

The judges and commissioners of Clay and Montague counties signed similar resolutions “calling for additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities.” They expressed support for Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, and called on him to expand operational authorities available under Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution.

The judge and commissioners of Jack County signed a declaration of disaster, which also calls “for additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border and protect our communities.” It cites cartels “exploiting the unsecured border for their own power and profit to the detriment of Texas communities.” The cartels act as “paramilitary, narco-terrorist organizations that profit from trafficking people and drugs.” They also have “operational control over the unsecured U.S./Mexico border and throughout Texas, resulting in known human and drug smuggling cases going through and directly impacting Jack County and all of Texas.”

The resolution also cites Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution, which states that the governor has the “power to call forth the militia to execute the laws of the state, to suppress insurrections and to repel invasions.”

The judge and commissioners of Hood County signed a “petition to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to declare invasion at southern border” on Sept. 13. Because of the criminal acts “spearheaded by violent international drug cartels who have paramilitary operational control over our unsecured Texas/U.S./Mexico border,” the resolution states the citizens of Hood County are “under the imminent threat of a disaster resulting from the unprecedented levels of human trafficking, violence and drug smuggling coming across the U.S./Texas border from Mexico, including hostile military or paramilitary action, causing or potentially causing severe damage, injury and/or loss of life or property.”

Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall signed a disaster declaration Sept. 13 stating the “health, safety and welfare of Hunt County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling across the U.S. border from Mexico.

Since January 2021, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens have been apprehended after unlawfully entering the United States. More than 800,000 illegal aliens have avoided apprehension while unlawfully entering the United States and remain unaccounted for within our nation. So far this year, CBP has identified more than 50 known terrorists who have unlawfully entered the United States through our unsecured border with Mexico.”