Five UCSB women’s tennis players earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors

The UCSB women’s tennis team earned the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team award, while five Gauchos earned ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades. The ITA announced the honors on Monday morning.

Calissa Dellabarca, Marta Gonzalez Ballbe, Amelia Honer, Shakhnoza Khatamova, and Valentina Khrebtova collected ITA Scholar-Athlete honors.

In order to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the 2022-23 academic year. Additionally, in order for a team to garner ITA All-Academic Team honors, a program must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above for 2022-23.

UCSB was one of 234 Division I women’s tennis teams to receive All-Academic Team distinction, while the five individual Gauchos were among the 1,506 student-athletes recognized for their academic achievements.

Nick Mathey writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com