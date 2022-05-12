Fix of the Week

Sam Edelman photo

I have a general rule of thumb when it comes to seasonal produce. If you see something that looks good, make sure to grab it while you can, as it’s quite likely it may be gone in the blink of an eye.

This doesn’t necessarily apply to seasonal items like carrots, beets and broccoli that reach peak flavor during the cooler months of the year, but are still readily available January-December and quite delicious when harvested fresh.

This really is more applicable to those truly seasonal specialty items such as fresh mulberries, squash blossoms and most notably, the wave of summer stone fruit varieties that can be purchased from our farmers markets from the end of April into October.

Fresh cherries are one of the best examples of a truly seasonal farmers’ market find. The brooks cherries, for example, emerged a couple of weeks ago from California Central Valley farmers and will be around for about two more weeks, then gone until next year.

The yellow with pink blushed rainier cherries are up next, and again, this seasonal window is quite narrow. Overall, cherry crops are light this year, but the overall quality of the fruit is top shelf. My family has been absolutely devouring the sweet, crisp, brooks cherries this week and will make sure to enjoy them as much as we can.

A great way to enjoy this limited stone fruit for prolonged periods is to pit and freeze them, turn into a flavorful preserve, or pit and dehydrate the fruit. For myself, I’m primarily focused on enjoying the fruit fresh as it comes, enjoying pitted cherries in yogurt or over ice cream, in green and fruit salads, or a host of deserts. Mostly, however, I enjoy eating fresh cherries straight out of the basket as they come.

This week, for breakfast, I prepared some banana pancakes topped with a homemade cherry sauce. This is one that my kids were quite excited to eat.

Banana Pancakes with Homemade Cherry Sauce

1 1/2 cup flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon vegetable oil (or any oil you prefer)

1 ripe banana, coarsely mashed

1 1/4 cup milk

1 large egg

Pinch of salt

Butter to grease pan to cook pancakes

1 1/2 pounds fresh brooks cherries (stems and pita discarded)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

Combine flour and baking powder. Mix in oil, banana, milk, egg and salt. Mix together until well incorporated. Grease a flat pan with melted butter at medium heat. Add pancake mixture to the pan at desired size and flip when small bubbles are evident. Cook for a final couple of minutes. Serve hot with cherry sauce.

For the cherry sauce

In a medium saucepan, add cherries, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil and reduce to a low boil, stirring regularly. Whisk together cornstarch and orange juice, then mix into the cherry sauce mixture. Continue at a low boil for a few more minutes, mixing regularly. Serve over pancakes.